Creamy Latte Series

JJ ROYAL COFFEE has introduced one of America’s all time favorite coffee drinks in a premium single-portion sachet that doesn’t require any expensive equipment to brew. Using Grade 1 Coffee, JJ ROYAL’s has crafted an exclusive specialty latte blend that is rich, creamy, and bold in flavor by just adding hot water. JJ ROYAL’s ready brew lattes are made with 100% natural grade 1 Arabica coffee that is roasted to a medium-dark perfection, and then microground to provide a rich and bold coffee flavor. JJ ROYAL uses a proprietary procedure that preserves the freshness of its microground coffee, and allows consumers to enjoy bold and creamy flavors with every cup. The Latte Series includes three different flavors, (1) Café Latte, (2) Mocha Latte and (3) Caramel Latte. These lattes are available now in single-serve sachets across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii, with a suggested retail price of 99-cents per sachet.

For More Information From JJ ROYAL COFFEE

www.jjroyalsupreme.com