Hand-Crafted Beverages

Sunny Sky Products LLC has introduced a new look and flavor lineup for its dispensed fountain drink line, Pure Craft Beverages. The new Pure line includes hand-crafted sodas, teas, lemonades and sparkling waters that will give consumers the ultimate beverage experience. With a wide range of flavors offered, Pure Craft Beverages boasts superior flavor and quality, a pure difference you can taste. The Pure line is perfectly balanced with a mix of traditional flavor offerings as well as more complex and on-trend flavors that will add excitement to the fountain. The flavor spectrum consists of tried and true soda classics such as Root Beer Float and Cherry Limeade to an innovative lineup that consists of Blood Orange Soda, Hibiscus Mint Tea and Black Cherry Dragonfruit Sparkling Water. The “crafted for you” beverages are made with high quality ingredients, real sugar and are free of High Fructose Corn Syrup. Pure Craft Beverages are sold in 2.5-gallon Bag-In-Box (BIB) and three gallon BIB. Available now through select broad-line distributors.

