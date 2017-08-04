Hot & Sour

The Hershey Co. has introduced Jolly Rancher Hotties Hard Candy, available now. New Jolly Rancher Hotties Hard Candy combine the core four bold fruit flavors in a hard candy with on-trend bold spicy flavors. Flavor combinations include Cherry & Habanero, Green Apple & Ginger, Watermelon & Cayenne and Blue Raspberry & Sriracha. The product comes in individually wrapped pieces. Available in a 6.5-ounce bag (SRP $2.79) and 13-ounce stand up bag (SRP $3.49). The Hershey Co. is set to release its Jolly Rancher Sour Surge Candy this coming December. Jolly Rancher Sour Surge Candy delivers an entirely new sour experience by bringing together the core four bold fruit flavors (Cherry, Green Apple, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry) in a hard candy with a sour powdered center. The product comes in individually-wrapped pieces. Available in a 1.5-ounce bag (SRP $1.29) a 6.5-ounce bag (SRP $2.99) and 14-ounce bag (SRP $4.49).

