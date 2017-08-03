CStore Products

Hot & Spicy On the Go

Twang introduces Twangerz Sriracha Salt, which satisfies customer demand for hot and spicy chili flavor on the go. Bold Sriracha flavor travels anywhere. Sriracha has become a household name and favorite condiment, especially among Millennial consumers. Sriracha is now used as a flavor enhancer for snacks, candy, cocktails and more. Demand for bold and spicy flavors remains strong. Twangerz Sriracha Salt is available in a 10-count tray, power wing, shipper and new two-tier display. Merchandise it next to the grab-and-go section with salads, sandwiches fruts and veggies, or in the snack section near chips, popcorn and snack mixes.

For More Information From Twang

www.twang.com