M&M’S Brand Ice Cream Bars are each individually wrapped and feature chopped M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies inside reduced fat vanilla ice cream, all smothered in creamy milk chocolate. This new item builds on the excitement around the M&M’S Brand Cookie Sandwich, which is outpacing the category, growing over 10%, (Nielson). The frozen novelty Bar format is growing more than two times the category, (Nielson). Part of this increase may be that parents’ preferred frozen novelty format is a Bar, since it’s clean and convenient for families. The suggested retail price is $1.79 for a 2.64-ounce single and $3.99 for a box of six 1.63-ounce bars.

