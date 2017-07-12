Krispy Kreme-Flavored Jelly Beans

The delicious flavors of irresistible Krispy Kreme doughnuts have come to Jelly Belly jelly beans this summer. The new line began shipping bulk in June, with packaged products coming later this summer in time for the holiday shopping season. This collection includes novel flavors inspired by Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts. Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake, Cinnamon Apple Filled and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles are mixed together for the perfect indulgence. Fans of both Krispy Kreme and Jelly Belly will line up to taste these sweet flavors. In time for the holiday selling season, packaged items including a 4.25-ounce Gift Box, one-ounce bag, 2.8-ounce grab and go bag and 7.5-ounce gift bag are planned in time for fall displays.

For More Information From Jelly Belly Candy Co.

(800) 522-3267

www.jellybelly.com