Nostalgic Candy Returns

After six long years of waiting, Wacky Wafers are back in their original packaging, flavors and size. Consumers’ years of begging, pleading and offering bribes have finally paid off. As with all LEAF’s products, the company wanted to make sure Wacky Wafers were just like consumers remembered them; the big silver-dollar sized wafers, that invigorating smell of watermelon, orange, green apple, strawberry and banana and that perfect “crack” sound as you break them in your mouth. LEAF Brands has officially released the nostalgic candy, which begins shipping this month. Over the past five years, LEAF received hundreds of emails each month requesting Wacky Wafers. Wacky Wafers MSRP is $1.49, and will come five wafers to a pack, with 24 packages to a display and six displays to a master case.

