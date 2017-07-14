Wholesome Bars

New Pure Organic Bars are made with wholesome organic ingredients in their simplest form—USDA Organic, non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free—to deliver a great taste that meets your customers’ need for cleaner snacking. Loaded with wholesome, natural ingredients like fruits, nuts and whole grains, and luscious elements like chocolate, vanilla and nut butters, Pure Organic products are sure to satisfy. Pure Fruit & Nut Bars and Pure Ancient Grains Bars are available in a variety of ﬂavors your consumers will love.

